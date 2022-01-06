Tunisia: Kais Saied Meets PM and Ministers of Justice, Defence and Interior

5 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied chaired, on Wednesday at Carthage Palace, a meeting that brought together Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romadane, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, National Defence Minister Imed Memmich and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

During the meeting, President Kais Saied stressed his concern to fully assume his responsibilities and put an end to the practice of interference in the judiciary, reaffirming his commitment to the enforcement of the law to all on an equal footing, said a statement issued by the Presidency.

