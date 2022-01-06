South Africa: For Water for Life New Episode - Water and Security

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
Water is a complex topic worldwide, but particularly in a water-scarce and unequal country like South Africa. Our towns and cities are facing increasingly severe water shortages. While some of these problems relate to ageing infrastructure and municipalities that are unable to keep up with rapid urbanisation, most are due to the climate crisis, desertification and the collapse of the delicate ecological systems which make water and life possible (that we too often take for granted). Underpinning these problems and the solutions for them is our relationship with water, and understanding how our smallest interactions with this precious resource can ripple out into our collective demise or salvation.

For Water For Life - The water podcast is back for a second season, with a new episode landing every two weeks. Through conversations with scientists, hydrologists, biodiversity experts, philosophers, divers, architects and activists, hosts Gugulethu Mhlungu and Michelle Constant explore how water moves through the urban landscape. We follow the extraordinary course every single drop of water takes from the ocean to our bodies and then back again. We dive into the impact urbanisation, consumption and the climate crises have had on our fragile water systems, particularly in South Africa's biggest...

