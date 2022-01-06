Kenya: Chinese FM Wang Yi to Meet President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa

Nairobi — Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi is scheduled to meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during his two-day stay in the East African country.

Wang arrived on Wednesday evening at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, where he was received by Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Raychelle Omamo.

The Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs' visit to Kenya will focus on among other things; promoting the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference, new measures for practical China-Kenya cooperation and China's support for African countries in defeating COVID-19 and achieving economic recovery at an early date.

According to Kenya's state-owned media KBC, Wang will also join Kenyatta in inspecting a new oil terminal that is being constructed by China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

The oil terminal is one of many development projects implemented in the East African country by China.

Others include an already completed 480-kilometer Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) linking Mombasa to the capital Nairobi, and a 27.1-kilometer elevated Expressway in Nairobi whose construction progress recently drew praise from President Uhuru Kenyatta who hailed China as Kenya's key development partner.

Wang's visit to Kenya is part of his three-nation tour of Africa. Prior to arriving in Kenya, he visited Eritrea. He is also scheduled to visit Comoros after completing his tour of Kenya.