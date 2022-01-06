South Africa: Fans Blocked From Stadiums for the Time Being, Says PSL Chairperson Khoza

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Soccer enthusiasts will not be allowed back until the government allows 'full access of supporters into the stadium', says Irvin Khoza.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says the organisation is far from welcoming spectators back into South African stadiums. This is despite government regulations that stipulate sports bodies around the country may host a maximum of 2,000 spectators per venue.

"The regulations say we must have 2,000 spectators. Unfortunately, we have got constraints as a league. We have got responsibilities towards our partners; the sponsors, suppliers and everybody [else]. Amongst them, the tickets which must go to them are plus/minus 2,000 to 3,000 tickets. What remains for the supporters?" Khoza told journalists on Wednesday.

Speaking at PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, he said that staging a game while making sure that spectators comply with the Covid-19 protocols would be too costly for PSL clubs.

"That is why the executive committee, with the concurrence of the clubs, have said it is better to manage it [the prevailing situation] at the level of [a bio-bubble], until such a time that they allow us full access of supporters into the stadium."

Chiefs case

In spite of the stringent control of their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X