South Africa: Parliament Officials Grilled Over Lack of Fire Preparedness

An independent audit in 2018 found Parliament did not meet occupational health and safety standards and it appears little was done after that to protect the building in the event of a fire.

Following the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly, leaders of Parliament have been called on to explain the institution's apparent failure to implement health and safety recommendations from as far back as 2018.

Parliament has confirmed that external auditing company OHSA Health and Safety Consultants submitted a safety, health and environment (SHE) report in May 2018 that was carried out to ensure the legislative body complied with the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act.

The damning report said the company was unable to audit Parliament's policy or procedure relating to emergency preparedness and response, as well as accidents, incidents and investigating noncompliance, as such policies were essentially nonexistent.

The report said that no approved safety policy or safety management system for Parliament had been identified.

One of the key recommendations then was that a safe working process should be developed and implemented at Parliament. A timeline commencing in March 2019 and concluding in May 2019 was set down for a host of recommendations to be implemented.

