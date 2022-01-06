South Africa: After Zondo Report, Boris Johnson Must Freeze All State Contracts With Bain, Advise Public Bodies to Do the Same

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Hain

Lord Peter Hain is a former anti-apartheid leader and British Cabinet Minister. His new memoir, A Pretoria Boy: South Africa's 'Public Enemy Number One', has just been published by Jonathan Ball.

A letter from Lord Peter Hain for the urgent attention of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of South Africa's State Capture report.

On Tuesday, 4 January 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa took delivery of the first part (of three) of a report issued by the country's Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The commission conducted its work from 2018 to 2021 on a mandate to investigate allegations of State Capture, corruption, money laundering and fraud across the South African public sector, focusing on the decade during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, during which hundreds of millions of pounds sterling (billions of rands) were looted from taxpayers, much of it laundered abroad, including through UK-based banks.

One of the organs of state highlighted by the commission was the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which had its tax collection and enforcement capabilities massively and systematically damaged during the Zuma administration, rendering it ineffective in enforcing tax compliance. Shamefully, the commission found that this serious damage...

