Ghana: Police, Residents Clean Up Adeiso

6 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Adeiso — Personnel of the Adeiso District Police Command joined the residents of the town on New Year'sDay to clean up the environment.

The personnel and residents desilted choked drains, swept and cleared the bushy environment.

It was organised by the command with support from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim Constituency, Mr Fredrick Adom Obeng, Bomart Farms Limited, PW Fresh and Dry Limited.

The Adeiso District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alfred Baffour-Awuah in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the exercise was part of efforts to strengthen partnership and boost confidence between the public and the police.

"It is the responsibility of every one of us to keep our surroundings clean at all times to protect ourselves from preventable diseases which can cause illness and even death, "he added.

He stressed the need to protect the environment that they operate within.

ASP Baffour-Awuah said the command would continue to sensitise the residents to ensure a clean environment at all times.

The commander called on the residents to collaborate with the police in crime prevention in their communities to ensure that people go about their duties without fear or panic.

As part of the exercise, the police personnel educated the residents on crime safety issues.

