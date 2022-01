Tunis/Tunisia — Three COVID-19 deaths and 175 infections were reported in Medenine over the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 35,647 and the death toll to 1224, Preventive Healthcare director Zayed El Anz told TAP.

Among the infection cases, 167 are domestic and 8 are imported, the majority logged in Zarzis (58).

84 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate, 26 of whom in IC.