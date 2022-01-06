Southern Africa: SADC - Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to Review Progress of SADC Mission in Mozambique

5 January 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will on 7th January 2022 hold a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress and mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, in his capacity as the Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Extraordinary Summit.

Moreover, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation has convened, today, an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, comprising Heads of State and Government from Organ Troika members namely; Botswana, Namibia and South Africa and is being attended by the Republic of Mozambique.

The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

