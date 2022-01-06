Mauritius: Well-Being of the Population and Prosperity of the Economy Are Government's Priorities, States Prime Minister

press release

'In 2021, we have been protecting the health of the population and have revived economic activities. Government will do its uttermost for the safety of the population in these trying times and for the betterment of the local economy'.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, this evening, during a televised message to the Nation on the occasion of New Year 2022.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that several factors have contributed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, such as, among others, the discipline displayed by the population in general, sanitary protocols in force, as well as the vaccination campaign. He reckoned the work carried out by the healthcare personnel and dwelt on the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

The World Health Organisation, he pointed out, is foreseeing a new COVID-19 wave around the world due to the Omicron variant and several countries have already announced a series of restrictions. Mauritius, he observed, will also have to act accordingly with regard to the Omicron variant or any other variant of the coronavirus. Observing all sanitary precautions is a must in order to avoid the introduction of more severe measures in the future, he stated. On this note, he made an appeal to the population to be vaccinated with a booster dose at the earliest.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored that as the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the revenues of needy citizens, Government has implemented a series of measures to support local enterprises and preserve the purchasing power of citizens due to the increasing prices of products on the international market. He recalled that a subsidy has already been granted on some 370 essential products and that these are being maintained until 30 June 2022.

On another note, he indicated that a salary compensation was also attributed to all workers from both private and public sectors, with the collaboration of the private sector and Trade Unions, while at the same time the PRB 2021 recommendations have been implemented. He further emphasised that more than 370,000 households will benefit from a subsidy varying between 5 to 10% on their electricity bills, depending on the category under which they fall, as from January 2022 until end of December 2022.

He also spoke about the following: the World Bank report which indicates that Mauritius is the fourth country in the world where Government has supported the people the most during the health crisis; the reopening of borders; the removal of Mauritius from the FATF grey list, the UK blacklist and possibly, early this year, from the European Union blacklist; the commercial and free trade agreements signed between Mauritius and India, China, the United Kingdom, and the African Union so as to sustain the manufacturing sector and Small and Medium Enterprises; the progress made in the construction sector; the progress made with regard to the Metro Express project; and the challenges regarding climatic change.

Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his hope that the population lives in peace, mutual respect, and unity, while stating that Government has exceptionally decided that 03 January 2022 would be a public holiday this year. He also wished the Republic of Mauritius, as well as every citizen around the world, a happy new year 2022.