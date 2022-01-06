Mauritius: Land Transport - Minister Ganoo Effects Site Visit At Richelieu

press release

A site visit in the village of Richelieu, to assess the situation with regards to several issues which pertain to the land transport sector including road safety as well as commuting and Metro Express-related inconveniences in the region, was conducted, today, by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo.

He was accompanied by the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), Mrs Marie Christiane Dorine Chukowry, the chairperson of Black River District Council, Mr Ludovic Labeauté, and other personalities. Several key stakeholders were also present namely members of village councils, and representatives from the Police Force, the Road Development Authority, the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit, Metro Express Ltd, and the National Land Transport Authority.

The site visit was preceded by a meeting between the Minister and the stakeholders at the Richelieu Village Hall.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo highlighted that the current site visit demonstrates the will of Government to solve issues that crop up across villages. We know that progress is ongoing in Mauritius but undoubtedly some projects take time to be implemented, he said.

As regards the meeting, he emphasised that it has allowed the different partners to assess the situation, share ideas and find solutions to some of the problems raised. Mr Ganoo recalled that when the light rail was introduced in Mauritius certain mandatory changes were made with regards to the itinerary of the light rail's track. As such, the village of Richelieu was divided in two by the light rail track and this has resulted in causing certain inconveniences to the inhabitants.

The Minister reassured that the authorities are here to try resolve this issue and to that end a technical committee has been set up and is scheduled to meet next week to find the solution to this problem and to allow the fluidity and mobility of villagers. The proposed solution is to build a flyover/passageway to allow inhabitants access both sides of the village, he stated.

As regards road safety, Mr Ganoo underlined that the region is prone to fatal road accidents thus the need to set up appropriate infrastructure on the main road of Richelieu to curb the risks of road accidents.

For her part, Mrs Chukowry said that one of the claims made by inhabitants of Richelieu is that the track of the light rail is not allowing them to access the other side of the village and as such they have to make many detours. The villagers have therefore requested to avail of a flyover to access both sides, she underscored.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, stated the PPS, last year many road accidents on the main road of Richelieu were registered and various site visits were conducted to find a solution. Accordingly, it is being envisaged to set up a third traffic light to reduce the risks of road accidents and loss of lives in the region, she indicated.

The PPS moreover remarked that a sum of Rs 300 million has been earmarked in budget 2021/22 for Richelieu. This allocation will fund infrastructure projects and the construction of drains to curb flooding in the region, she emphasised. Richelieu, she pointed out, falls under an emergency track and has been classified as a high-flood prone area and over a three-year period all these infrastructure projects for Richelieu are expected to be completed.

As for Mr Labeauté, he said that the District Council will act as facilitator and is here to find solutions to grievances and to work for the population.

Also present, the representative of the village council of Richelieu, Mr Gino Tabany, who for his part stated that follow-up meetings will be organised and most requests made by inhabitants will be granted and will be supported by the authorities.