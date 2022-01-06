Nigeria: Dantata - the Current System of Government Has Failed Nigeria

5 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, says the presidential system of government, which is currently being practised, has failed Nigeria.

Dantata said this when he played host to the Northern Elders Forum, which paid him a condolence visit over the death of Sani Dangote, Othman Bashir Tofa, among other prominent Kano people who died recently.

He explained that there is a need for the elders to team up with other Nigerians of likes mind to bring an end to the disturbing multiple problems facing the country.

"You will agree with me that the Presidential system of government presently in operation has failed the nation what we need now is to adopt the Parliamentary system which is less expensive," he said.

Those on the entourage included, General Sale Maina, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, President Coalition of Northern Group, Nastura Shariff, Dr Sadiq Gombe, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed, among others.

The Northern Elders Forum also visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna, and Alhaji Yahya Hamma.

