Tanzania: Yanga's Transformation Hits Heights

YOUNG Africans stamped another historic moment on Wednesday when they signed a five-year contract with N-Card and Kilinet to facilitate digital transformation of the club.

The partnership is set to digitally bring members and fans too close to their club thereby creating an alternative source of income generation to be channeled towards supporting different activities within the club.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in the city, Yanga's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza termed the contract as another record making step in helping to implement total club transformation requirements.

"We can have all fans and members who support us in the stadium, but without knowing who they are, where they come from and how they are assisting the club, it is like having any other club without fans," said him.

He cemented that in foot- ball business, monetization of members and fans is very important to be embraced as it has a potential to assist the club for a long period of time than sponsors who may decide to step aside at one point.

"With this deal, Kilinet will bring digital solution to the club while N-card will bring the physical card itself to be accessed by members and fans which will not only help them to attend meetings and enter in stadiums but also, do other money transactions," he said.

Moreover, the CEO said reaching this stage is an exciting moment for the club while insisting that all the transformation procedures at Yanga have been done in a transparent manner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Again, Mazingiza thanked the team's technical bench for working hard to ensure that they produce good results on the pitch, a thing he said helps to attract people.

"If a team is performing poorly, there are no way people and stakeholders can be attracted to, that's why I take this opportunity to thank them (technical bench) for the great job they are doing," he said.

Earlier, the club's Vice Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela disclosed that two types of cards will be made for members and fans in order to quench their thirst as they have been requesting to have them for a long time.

He then seized the plat- form to thank the club's administrative committee under the chairmanship of Mshindo Msolla for doing a recom- mendable job at the club and turning into practice whatever they pledged before coming to power.

"He (Msolla) does a lot of work at the background which many people do not see but he deserved to be hailed for what he does and I take this chance to appreciate him," said him.

Furthermore, Mwakalebe- la hailed the support rendered by GSM in pushing for club transformation saying hiring LaLiga as partners of facili- tating the transformation was vital since the former paid a lot of money