Tanzania: Dse Ends 2021 With Mixed Performance

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has closed the year at a mixed trend with debt segment activities increasing while equity market decreased.

DSE's Chief Executive Oficer (CEO) Moremi Marwa note for the last year's fourth quarter showed that trading activities in the secondary market bonds increased during the fourth quarter last December.

The bonds trading turnover increased from 688.46bn/- transacted in last year's quarter three to 785bn/- in the fourth quarter.

"There was an increase in market size and liquidity in the fixed income bonds a segment of the market, on the other hand, there was a decline in market size and liquidity in the equity segment of the market," Mr Marwa said in the statement.

Also, the total outstanding listed Treasury bonds increased by 6.0 per cent from 14.268tri/- to 15.133tri/-. This was a net increase of 865.72bn/-.

While the outstand- ing corporate bonds listed on DSE remained at 128.89bn/-.

However, the Note showed that transactions in the corporate bonds market decreased from 565m/- in Q3 to 127m/- recorded in Q4 last year.

On the equity market, Mr Marwa said total market capitalization which covers all 28 listed equity securities recorded a decrease of 3.0 per cent in three months to Q4 compared to the previous quarters.

The total market capitalization decreased from 16.241tri/- in Q3 to 15.809tri/- in Q4.

"This follows the decreases in prices for some of the domestic as well as cross-listed companies," Mr Marwa said.

The domestic market capital- ization for the 22-domestic listed companies has decreased by 1.0 per cent from 9.480tri/-recorded in Q3 to 9.426tri/- in Q4.

The Exchange CEO attributed the domestic market cap to a de- crease in prices for some of the domestic listed companies.

The share of Jatu was down by 35 per cent, DCB Bank by 14 per cent, Twiga Cement also went down by 11 per cent, NMB by 11 per cent, and Yetu Microfinance by 7 per cent.

"The significant decrease in prices... reduced more to the total domestic market capitalization proportionately to the increase in prices on some counters," Mr Marwa said.

The equities that recorded a price increase were Tanga Cement up by a whopping 106 per cent, Nicol (20%), CRDB (18%), DSE (8%) and TOL Gases (8%).

The report showed that the re- maining companies' share prices remained unchanged during the quarter under review. Equity trading turnover decreased by 50 per cent from 34.5bn/- to 17.1bn/-.

The companies that led in liquidity creation were: TBL, NMB, CRDB, TCC, Twiga, Tanga, Jatu and DSE.

Other counters with minimal trades during the quarter were Nicol, TOL, DCB, and Swissport.