Tanzania: Mapinduzi - Simba Stamp Authority

SIMBA have opened up their Mapinduzi Cup campaign with a sound 2-0 victory over little known Selem View of Zanzibar at Amaan Stadium on Wednesday.

Though they rested most of the key players, the last year's tournament finalists, Simba played seriously in all 90 minutes of the play.

The regular players who didn't play on Wednesday included defenders Shomari Kapombe, Mohamedi Hussein 'Tshabalala', Henock Hinonga, Joash Onyango and Jonas Mkude while striker Bernard Morrison was among those who didn't play.

The two goal was among the notable victories for the on- going Mapinduzi Cup as most of the teams posted victories of not above two-goal margin.

Azam, who defeated Mali4 City 2-0 on Tuesday night, had the best score prior to the Wednesday's game between Simba and Selem View.

Malian international, Sadio Kanoute who teamed well with Mzamiru Yassin at the middle of the terrain, could have opened Simba's goal account in the 8th minute, but his header flew just a few inches above the cross bar.

In the 20th minute, Kanoute connected Larry Bwalya's vol- ley, but his efforts missed a target.

Two minutes later Selem View's Masoud Masoud fired a sizzling shot in the 22nd minute, but to his dismay it went wide.

The NBC Premier League's defending champions opened their goal account in the 24th minute through Senegalese Pape Ousmane Sakkho who received a low volley from Gadiel Michael.

A wrong returned header ball by Simba's Pascal Wawa could hand Selem View an equalizer, but Beno Kakolanya saved it.

Simba continued to waste golden chances as the game progressed.

This time was skipper John Bocco who missed the golden chance for Simba in the 48th minute when his shot inside the box was cleared by Selem View's defender for abortive corner.

The teams finished the first half with Simba leading 1-0. Simba began the second half brilliantly with series of attacks directed to Selem View goals.

Their efforts paid off in the 52nd minute when Zam- bian Larry Bwalya doubled the score.

The Zambian international fired a missile from outside the box after he was set in by Jimmyson Mwanuke.

Simba's tactician Pablo Franco made several changes by introducing Ivorian Cheik Muokoro who is in trial to replace Pape Ousmane Sakho, Yusuf Mhilu came in to replace Hassan Dilunga and Chris Mugalu replaced Mzamiru Yassin.

Then came in Sharaff Eldin Shiboub and Israel Mwenda for Sadio Kanoute and Jimmyson Mwanuke, but the changes couldn't help change the score.

Namungo are still placed at the top of the group with 6 points, they have netted four goals and conceded one.

Simba are placed second with three points.

They have scored two goals and are yet to concede after playing one game.