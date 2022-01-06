Nigeria: Woman Found Dead in Jos Hotel - Police

The suspect, who is at large, went away with all means to identify the victim.

The police are investigating an incident that occurred on January 1 in Jos where a young lady was killed and her mutilated corpse was abandoned in a hotel.

Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Plateau, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

"The Command is aware of the ugly incident which took place on January 1, at the Domus Pacis lodge. The suspect, who is at large, went away with all means to identify the victim.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discrete investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to arrest the perpetrators of that dastardly act.

"'We promise to furnish the media with more details on the incident as it unfolds," he said.

He also said that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

