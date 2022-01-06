Ethiopia: 'We Need National Reconciliation': PM Abiy

In his annual message in connection with the Ethiopian Christmas, Gena, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted at the need for "national reconciliation."

"Because it will enable us to maintain our unity, it's a given that Ethiopia will benefit from reconciliation," the last parts of the PM's message read.

Ethiopians are preparing to celebrate Christmas on January 08, but millions living in war-torn Tigray, Amhara, and Afar states, as well as several parts of the Oromia state are facing death, famine, and displacement. Millions are also facing food crisis due to ongoing drought affecting Somali and Oromia states, in particular.

"We need national reconciliation at this time to end the abuses that have taken place in our country following the Junta's attack on our defense forces," PM Abiy said. National reconciliation will help thwart the "dreams of our historical enemies", PM Abiy said, adding "just as the deceiver, the devil, has failed because of the reconciliation of man and the Creator, so too will the evil schemes of terrorist groups, TPLF and Shene, as well as the dreams of our historical enemies," he said, indicating that the reconciliation, however, may not include the two groups which are currently designated as "terrorist organizations" by the Ethiopian state.

Conflicts "instigated by the devil forces have arisen in our country over the centuries," the message further reads, and the guilt that followed "threatened to break our social values, but it did not severe them off all. With reconciliation, our social values will be restored. This is the process that has kept us as a country," PM Abiy said.

His message also criticized the habit of "arrogance," and "I know for you" attitude among officials and said such practices "cannot last long". Plans are implemented by moving away "from the poor, locked in luxurious offices, and being driven by modern cars" he said, "but they will later on fall apart." On the contrary, "the goals that we have set with the people on the ground, even if we do not finish them, will be passed on to the next generation."