Tunisia: Financial Market Council Develops Guide for Issuance of Green, Sustainability, Social Bonds

6 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Financial Market Council (FMC) developed in collaboration with International Finance Corporation, member of the World Bank Group, a guide for the issuance of Green, Sustainability, Social Bonds (GSS), the FMC said.

An increased role of the financial market in funding ecological, social and sustainable transition is sought. The green bond market is booming. These bonds are similar to conventional ones but stand out on account of the commitment by issuig companies to use funds raised to finance green, socially responsible and sustainable projects, thus contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The guide sets up a harmonised framework for assessment, project funding and external insurance requirements and provides specific orientations in relation to the respect of the recommendations and guidelines published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) as part of GSS issuance in Tunisia.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X