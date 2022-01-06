Tunisia: Financial Market Council Develops Guide for Issuance of Green, Sustainability, Social Bonds

Tunis/Tunisia — The Financial Market Council (FMC) developed in collaboration with International Finance Corporation, member of the World Bank Group, a guide for the issuance of Green, Sustainability, Social Bonds (GSS), the FMC said.

An increased role of the financial market in funding ecological, social and sustainable transition is sought. The green bond market is booming. These bonds are similar to conventional ones but stand out on account of the commitment by issuig companies to use funds raised to finance green, socially responsible and sustainable projects, thus contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The guide sets up a harmonised framework for assessment, project funding and external insurance requirements and provides specific orientations in relation to the respect of the recommendations and guidelines published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) as part of GSS issuance in Tunisia.