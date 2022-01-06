Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sousse Logs 1 Death and 147 Infections

6 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sousse governorate logged one COVID-19 death and 147 additional infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 48,529 and the death toll to 1,339, according to the Sousse local health directorate.

The delegation of Sousse-Jawhara comes first in terms of the number of newly infected people with 36 cases, followed by Sousse-city with 26 cases and Hammam Sousse with 18 cases, the same source said.

Besides, 19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the various hospitals and private clinics of the governorate.

