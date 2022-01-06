Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Keen to Offer Support to Chad ‎

6 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Egypt is keen to offer full support to Chad during the current transitional phase as well as to develop relations between both countries at various levels.

President Sisi made the remarks on Wednesday as he received President of the Chadian Transitional Military Council Mohamed Idriss Deby at the Ettihadia Palace, where a reception ceremony was held for the guest.

Deby hailed close relations binding the two sisterly countries, affirming Chad's keenness to activate and promote bilateral cooperation with Egypt, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the support that Egypt's people and leadership have offered to his country during the current critical stage and in many fields, topped by the capacity-building area to help it achieve its aspirations for development.

The meeting touched on means of promoting bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Chad, mainly through activating the joint committee with President Sisi affirming Egypt's keenness to continue cooperation with the Chadians in the capacity-building area.

Sisi also said Egypt is keen to maximize security, intelligence and military cooperation with Chad to counter terrorism and extremist ideology.

Several regional issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, including developments in Libya, with both sides agreeing on the importance of developing a clear mechanism as part of the political process to ensure removing all armed foreign elements from the country.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

