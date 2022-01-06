Somalia: Ministerial Committee Summons Five Military Commanders for Their Role in the Blockade of PM Role

An inter-ministerial level committee appointed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has summoned five military commanders for their role in the alleged attempted coup and blockade of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and his cabinet from accessing their offices at the Presidential palace on 27th December of last year amid a build-up of squabble between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over management of elections.

The five-member committee chaired by Minister of Defense Abdikadir Mohamed Nur also directed the Somali National Army ( SNA) chief Gen. Odowa Yussuf Rage to facilitate the process of appearance of the officers drawn from the 77th battalion of the Somali military on or before January 8 to for grilling on their roles.

The PM while addressing a press conference at his office, described the blockade as an attempted coup to dethrone him from office and slammed President Farmajo for being behind it

The Prime Minister flanked by deputy Prime Mahdi Guleid, SNA commander Gen. Yussuf Odowa Rage and police chief Abdi Hassan Hajir were seen during the blockade walking on foot to the office of the Prime Minister.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo had on the eve of the blockade announced the suspension of PM powers accusing him of grabbing land belonging to the Naval forces and failure to handle elections.

The following are the officers who have been summoned by the committee appointed by the Prime Minister:

Colonel Hassan Aden Dhis, Commander of the 77th Battalion.

Major Shafi'i Nur Ahmed Commander of the 77th Battalion.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdi Yasin Ali Kooshin Commander of the 60th Regiment of the 77th Battalion.

Major Hassan Duwane Omar Commander of the 60th Regiment

Major Muse Mohamed Addow (Sharib) Commander of the 60th Emergency Response Team.