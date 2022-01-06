Somalia: 13 Soldiers Arrested in Puntland for Trying to Steal Weapons From Training Camp

Authorities in Qardho town in northern Somalia have arrested 13 Dariwish forces for allegedly trying to steal weapons.

The 13 Darwish forces reportedly engaged in a gunfight with the Puntland police force in Kaarkaar region after they stormed and tried to force themselves inside Horgoble Camp in Qardo town.

According to reports, there were no casualties during the gun battle between the two sides. Puntland police and the presidential guards have taken over the training camp.

According to police officials, seven of the 13 soldiers managed to escape.

This comes less than two weeks after fighting between rival forces killed at least seven people and injured 50 in Puntland.

The clash was between forces loyal to Puntland's president and the U.S.-trained Puntland Security Forces (PSF), which both support Somali central government forces against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.