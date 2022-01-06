Somalia: Transport Minister Denies Signing Pact With Foreign Firm to Manage Somalia's Airspace

Somalia has dispelled reports of signing an agreement with a foreign private firm to control Somalia's airspace.

Responding to the allegations, the head of Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) Ahmed Ma'alin Hasan termed the agreement as fake news.

"There are no agreements signed between any foreign company and the government. Those reports circulating online are fake news and baseless," he said.

He explained that the interior minister does not have any power to sign such pacts.

The remarks by the head of SCAA came just hours after reports made rounds on social media alleging that the Somali Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Transport sign a discreet agreement with the private US.

In December 2017, the Somali government took control of its air space after more than two decades.

The Air traffic was controlled by the United Nations from Kenya since 1992.