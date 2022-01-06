Egypt: ‎4th World Youth Forum to Convene Jan 10‎

6 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) will take place on Jan 10-13 in the Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el Sheikh with the participation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The WYF is a platform that aims to foster dialogue among youths from around the world.

Due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic, the focus of the forum will be on the coronavirus and the post-pandemic world, the WYF administration said in a statement on Thursday.

For two days, several preparatory workshops will be held ahead of the official inauguration to discuss the impact of the pandemic on different sectors in addition to digital transformation, the future of the African continent, education and post-panademic youths, the statement said.

The workshops will also focus on the adoption of rational water policies, environmental challenges, the global growing role of emerging companies and Decent Life initiative.

After the official inauguration, a general session will be held on Covid 19 pandemic.

Development initiatives from around the world will also be discussed in the forum, including the Presidential Decent Life Initiative, which is a successful Egyptian example of a development initiative that keeps the UN's sustainable development goals in mind and has received much global acclaim.

Climate change will also be discussed in light of Egypt's hosting of the UN's 27th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27).

The recommendations that the WYF's attendees will come up with will also be presented during the COP27 and other international platforms.

More than 500,000 young men and women from 196 countries have registered on the forum's official website.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X