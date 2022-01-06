Egypt: ‎4th World Youth Forum to Convene Jan 10‎

The fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) will take place on Jan 10-13 in the Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el Sheikh with the participation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The WYF is a platform that aims to foster dialogue among youths from around the world.

Due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic, the focus of the forum will be on the coronavirus and the post-pandemic world, the WYF administration said in a statement on Thursday.

For two days, several preparatory workshops will be held ahead of the official inauguration to discuss the impact of the pandemic on different sectors in addition to digital transformation, the future of the African continent, education and post-panademic youths, the statement said.

The workshops will also focus on the adoption of rational water policies, environmental challenges, the global growing role of emerging companies and Decent Life initiative.

After the official inauguration, a general session will be held on Covid 19 pandemic.

Development initiatives from around the world will also be discussed in the forum, including the Presidential Decent Life Initiative, which is a successful Egyptian example of a development initiative that keeps the UN's sustainable development goals in mind and has received much global acclaim.

Climate change will also be discussed in light of Egypt's hosting of the UN's 27th Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27).

The recommendations that the WYF's attendees will come up with will also be presented during the COP27 and other international platforms.

More than 500,000 young men and women from 196 countries have registered on the forum's official website.

MENA