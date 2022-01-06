Egypt Reports 803 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths ‎

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 803 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 389,454.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 27 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,863.

As many as 912 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 323,913 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA