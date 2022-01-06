Cameroon: Limbe City Council - Monjimba Motanga Is No More

The Mayor of the Limbe City died last evening after a protracted illness.

The death has been announced of the Limbe City Mayor, Andrew Monjimba Motanga. He reportedly died in the referral hospital in Douala by 5 p.m. on January 5, 2022.

Monjimba Motanga was elected pioneer City Mayor of Limbe on February 25, 2020. He was born in 1959 and hails from Mokundange, a vicinity of Limbe formerly Victoria headquarters of Fako Division. Before his current position as Limbe City Mayor, Motanga had served as Government Delegate of the same City Council for over a decade.

Mayor Motanga will be remembered as a fervent crusader for clean city, cultural promoter and grassroots politician. As a widower, Motanga leaves behind his offspring and many friends to mourn him. The City Mayor, now late, was working round the clock to ensure a memorable Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies 2021 which is Limbe is one of the host sites. Unfortunately, he was cut short by an ailment which caused his urgent travel to Europe where he stayed for three months. He returned a few days before his death last evening.