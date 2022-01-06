Cameroon: Douala - AFCON Village Goes Operational

6 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The president of the AFCON Local Organising Committee Douala Pool, Governor Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, was at the site to launch activities of the structure on Tuesday.

Of the many remarkable achievements of the soon to kickoff Africa Cup of Nations TotalEnergies 2021 (AFCON 2021) on the ground is the establishment of an AFCON Village at the esplanade of Douala III Council in Logbaba.

Governor Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, in his capacity as President of the AFCON Local Organising Committee Douala Pool, was at Logbaba to launch the structure on January 4, 2022. In his remark during the launching, he lauded the initiative of the Council and a private investor, saying that it is vital in giving denizens and visitors who may not have the opportunity to enter the stadium space to watch the matches together in a nice and memorable manner.

Made up of 1,500 seating space, the AFCON Village is furnished with seven modern television screens to offer quality images of the matches. The structure stands on a surface of 4,000 metres square. Within is a section for barbecue chicken and meat and another section for snacks and drinks of diverse brands, which viewers can afford. There are also two canopies, one for dignitaries and the other for the general public furnished with comfortable chairs made to stand on a loosely spread beautiful gravel.

On hand is an orchestra performing songs of national and international repute. The public began making use of the structure immediately after the launch. The investor of the project, Sandrine Zene, said the musical performance will take place round the clock except when matches are going on. The attractiveness of the AFCON Village is furthered with flags of all countries to participate in the football jamboree, with a special corner for photography.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X