Cameroon: Limbe - Accreditation Ongoing

The centre is operating at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium and opens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

2021 in Limbe Pool F with first match on January 12, 2022 is ongoing at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium. Those expected to be accredited are the media, stewards, hostess, local organising committee, part of CAF staff among others. On Tuesday January 4, 2022, the accreditation which started on December 30, 2021 was still to gain steam, officials said.

Ondoa Zibi Y. Clement, Manager of the Accreditation Centre, indicated they are expecting nearly 2,500 persons for accreditation. By Tuesday January 4, 2022, they were still having a below 300 already accredited persons. He was however hopeful that there was a steady increase of persons to the accreditation centre as the days go by.

The accreditation centre in the Limbe Omnisport Stadium has 13 staff with seven of them working on computers. A person requesting accreditation goes in and presents the necessary information needed. The information is then cross-checked in the CAF data system and if okay then the person is snapped through a webcam. The picture and the information are processed to produce a badge. The recipient then signs a form attesting collection. The process takes about four minutes. Accreditation ends two days after the last match must have been played in Pool F.