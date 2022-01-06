Cameroon: Marches for Peace - Beware of Hijacking

opinion

The political history of Cameroon indicates a series of peace marches that have initially been organised by political parties and trade unions but have been derailed from their objectives.

A youth movement called "Collectif de jeunes patriotes avec Paul Biya" on December 31, 2021 in Yaounde organised a march for peace to salute the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies 2021 that Cameroon will organise from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

The peace march of December 31 was just a tip of the iceberg on a series of manifestations the movement has been carrying out nationwide with the objective to support the ideals propagated by the New Deal Government and inculcate republican values in Cameroonian youths. Political parties and civil society organisations since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1990 and enactment of the liberty laws have been organising public marches and other manifestations within the framework of the law.

The initial objectives of some of these peace marches have unfortunately been derailed and the marches hijacked. There is the case of the peaceful protest organised by the urban transporters trade union in Douala in February 2008 to draw the attention of government on high fuel prices and poor working conditions. The peaceful demonstration was hijacked by some political actors and was transformed into hunger and anti-government strike. It turned violent on the streets of many cities in the country characterised by looting and destruction. Equally, the sit-down demonstration organised by the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (Common Law Lawyers and teachers trade unions from the North West and South West Regions) in October 2016 spiralled into the ongoing security crisis in the two regions. The lawyers and teachers tabled grievances to government whose solutions have largely been met but the problem was hijacked by separatists. In the same vein, protest marches organised by some Cameroonians in France, Switzerland and other western countries have spiralled into attacks on Cameroonian diplomatic missions abroad.

The government in Law No. 90/55 of 19 December 1990 in its Articles 3 and 4 makes provisions for the organisation of public assemblies part of which are peace marches. Among the key aspects needed is the notification of the Sub-Divisional Officer with the jurisdiction over where the manifestation is planned, names and residence of organisers, purpose of the meeting, venue, date and time. "Any public assembly must have an "Executive" comprising of three persons responsible for keeping the peace. They must prevent any violation of the law and prohibit speeches that conflict with public policy or are likely to incite people to commit crimes or misdemeanours" the law states. It further makes provisions for sanctions against violators.

This focus presents some examples of peace marches that were derailed from their objectives and their negative consequences. There are also the provisions of the law governing public assemblies, reactions of some political and civil society actors, and finally the analysis of the political scientist, Prof. Manassé Aboya Endong.