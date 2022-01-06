Africa: Indomitable Lions - Team Fine-Tunes Tactics

Contrary to the newly adopted two session training system per day, Coach Conceição and his boys had just a single workout yesterday January 5, 2022.

Time is drawing near for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and pressure continues to mount on host Cameroon that plays the opening game against Burkina Faso in about three days. Mindful of the stakes of the game which perhaps determines the state of mind at which the team will continue the competition, Coach Antonio Conceição and his boys are on their heels and advancing in preparations. But after recently adopting a daily two-session training system, according to the programme of the team, they had just one training session yesterday January 5, 2022 at the Olembe annex stadium at 4:30 p.m. Nonetheless, the programme indicates that after going through their routine Covid-19 test exercise and having breakfast, they were expected to have a Confederation of African Football (CAF) welcome meeting at 10 a.m.

As for yesterday's training session which was in closed doors, one could imagine that Coach Conceição, after having laid emphasis in the attack in one of their previous sessions, will be striving to get all the other compartments on the page. This is so that they can combine perfectly to produce the most wanted positive results. They will as well perhaps be having a keen analysis of their Day 1 opponents, Burkina Faso and devising more strategies to emerge victorious in the January 9, 2022 opening game that will be attracting a huge number of fans.