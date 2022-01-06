Liberia: Dillon Promises to Make Up in 2022

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon promises to make up this year for his lapses in 2021, noting that he will be more robust in pushing for the interest of the Liberian people.

Speaking on a local radio station in Monrovia, Senator Dillon said that he acted in ways that weren't in the interest of his supporters, reiterating that this year will be different.

Dillon, who conceded to his shortcomings in 2021, including publicly lying that he bought an economic class ticket to travel to the United States when in actual fact, he flew business class onboard Delta Airlines in July last year, pledges that this year, 2022, he will build on his lapses and return to the people of Montserrado County, who voted him in office.

He conceded after a newspaper publication here disproved his earlier statement.

Following his re-election for nine years, Dillon was in the media for the wrong reasons, which according to him, were his lowest.

Meanwhile, he also pledges along with his colleagues in the Senate to vigorously review the 2022 draft national budget in order to prioritize programs that will benefit the general good.

However, the opposition senator graded the performance of the opposition community in 2021 as poor, saying that President Weah is having a free ride back to the Executive Mansion due to their internal fight.

"The opposition community has not done much in bringing the Weah administration to book on ills in the country", he says.

He explains that the opposition, including lawmakers, are closing their eyes on some pressing national issues, a situation he notes is leaving President Weah to concentrate on producing more music instead of tackling the country's problems.

He maintains that when the Senate resumes, he will reinforce his bills calling for reduction of lawmakers' salary to US$5000, and dual citizenship. Editing by Jonathan Browne