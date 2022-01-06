Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Provides Additional Usd U.S.$35k to Complete Construction of the Gbapa Community Clinic

Construction of a community clinic in the Town of Gbapa near Yekpa has received a major boost with the donation of an additional USD $35,000 (thirty-five thousand United States Dollars) by ArcelorMittal Liberia to complete the project. More than a year ago, ArcelorMittal initially contributed USD $50,000 (Fifty Thousand US dollars) toward the construction of the clinic.

At a ceremony to present the USD $35,000 cheque held in Gbapa Wednesday, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Head of Government and Community Relations Marcus Wleh said construction of the Gbapa Community clinic was a good example of what can be achieved by communities through partnership with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Wleh commended the people of Gbapa community for taking the initiative to construct the clinic and for their contribution to the project, assuring that AML will continue to support such a positive endeavor.

"This will not be the end of ArcelorMittal Liberia's support to the clinic. This money is intended to finish the building and have it running. ArcelorMittal Liberia's approach is to forge partnership where communities contribute in the implementation of projects to show ownership."

The AML Head of Government and Community Relations announced that 2022 is a year of more positive actions by AML in communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Nimba County District #3 Representative Joseph N. Somwarbi expressed great satisfaction over the Gbapa Community Clinic project and commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for the support.

Representative Somwarbi called on residents of District # 3 to continue to collaborate with ArcelorMittal Liberia to achieve more in community development.

Hon. Somwarbi said he was overwhelmed with joy as he shows gratitude to the ArcelorMittal family for the timely gesture. He said the people of Yarmein as the traditional hosts of AML, are pledging their unwavering support to the company so both sides could collaborate and form a partnership in support of the district's development agenda.

Representative Somwarbi also noted that the establishment of the clinic will help address the many health issues in the area, including maternal mortality, and stressed that the sooner the clinic can be completed, the better it will be for them to work with the government to ensure that it is captured in the budget.

Wednesday's presentation of the USD $35,000 towards the completion of the Gbapa Community Clinic is the latest major contribution by ArcelorMittal to the project. At the inception of the clinic project, ArcelorMittal contributed USD $50,000 in materials which helped kickstart the construction work.

When completed the Gbapa clinic will be the first and only health facility in the area.