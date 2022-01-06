Liberia: Calamity Hits Urey's ALP

As several executives resign

Eleven party officials have jointly announced the termination of their membership with the opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman-turned-politician Benoni Urey, saying they are opposed to the disintegration of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) which ALP recently said is breaking away from.

The outgoing ALP officials announced the termination of their membership with Mr. Urey's party at a press conference held in Paynesville Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

The group of party officials are parting company with ALP at a time their political leader Mr. Urey has pulled the party out of the CPP and also sued one of CPP's constituent party Alternative National Congress (ANC's) standard-bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings for alleged forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Urey's court action against Mr. Cummings is on the basis of his long-held claims that Cummings allegedly tampered with the CPP framework agreement and unlawfully attached his (Urey's) signature to a photocopy version of what was purported to be an approved version of the CPP framework agreement by all parties in the CPP.

Cummings has repeatedly dismissed the allegation, terming it as baseless and said he won't be deterred.

It remains unclear what next the breakaway ALP officials are up to, but they stated that in the coming days, their supporters will be informed regarding the direction they shall take.

Their press statement contains the names of 11 ALP executive members, but only eight affixed their signatures so far.

Those who signed it include National Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Recruitment, Momo A. Sambola; Janjay P. Zodagar, River Cess County; D. Ellis Koffa, Sinoe County; Miatta Fahnbulleh, Grand Cape Mount County; Mohammed O. Sheriff, Lofa County; Margaret Cooper, Vice-Chair, Grand Bassa; Alfred B.S. Jerbo, Margibi County; Augustine T. Toe, Grand Kru County.

Robert B. Jackson, Grand Bassa County; Wellington M. Kollie, Vice-Chair, Grand Bassa; and Bob Yini, Nimba County, have their names on the document but did not have their signatures there.

Reading the statement on behalf of the group, outgoing ALP National Vice Chairman for Mobilization and Recruitment, Mr. Momo A. Sambola said there were many instances where the party has been mismanaged and wrongly directed.

"In view thereof, we take this time to inform all our [supporters] of our decision to terminate our membership with the ALP effective today January 5, 2022. We want to say a big thanks to all those Partisans who gave us their support and loyalty during our time of service," said Mr. Sambola.

"Many officials have been mistreated and this brings us to the end of the road," Mr. Sambola said.

He informed their supporters in and out of Liberia that those of them leaving the ALP did not and will not support the disintegration of the CPP which they spent sleepless nights building.

According to Mr. Sambola, this collaboration was built on their sweat, blood, and tears and they shall not participate in its breakdown to satisfy the personal gains of anyone.

He narrated that on 14 February 2019, political leaders of the ALP, the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Liberty Party (LP) and the Unity Party (UP), made a firm commitment to collaborate and jointly oppose the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government in an effort to rescue Liberia.

Following that declaration to collaborate, Mr. Sambola recalled, a framework drafting committee was set up of which the outgoing ALP officials formed a part and headed the team that represented the ALP during the drafting of the CPP framework.

He indicated that the framework document required the CPP political leaders to build consensus and present a ticket to the Liberian people by December of 2020.

"Unfortunately, this was not achieved. In the event of not building a consensus, we were under obligation to organize a primary to elect our ticket. Another process which is yet to occur," Mr. Sambola lamented.

He argued that the united CPP proved to all that in unity there is strength "and this was made known during the [by-elections] in Montserrado County in 2019 when Hon. Abraham Darius Dillon was elected to end the term of the late Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff."

He added that it was again proven that the united CPP would triumph with the CPP victories in major votes - rich counties like Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Lofa and Bong