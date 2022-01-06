Liberians Urged to Participate in Bicentennial Celebration

The president of the Liberia national civil society group Madam Loretta Alethea Pope Kai says civil society gave birth to Liberia, so no matter how controversial the county's story may be, the U.S. civil society group (American Colonization Society) made that history possible.

According to her, the ACS has been the woven fabric of Liberia's 200 years of existence and Liberians are happy to share this space to tell their nation's story.

Speaking in a special Bicentennial Press Briefing Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town outside Monrovia, she said the pending Bicentennial Celebration calls for both individual and collective involvement, and called on all civil society organizations in Liberia, including national NGOs, community-based and faith-based organizations, women groups and youth groups, among others to fully participate in the celebration.

Madam Kai reminds us that the theme for the 200 Years Bicentennial Celebration, "Liberia: The Land of Return... ", exudes a very sacred and solemn sense of togetherness.

"I believe this emotive experience is necessary because we often debate, intellectualize, and politicize the issues. This means Liberia is more in our heads than in our hearts! This year's Bicentennial Celebration calls for our individual and collective involvement", she reiterates.

She says the role of the civil society of Liberia is crucial in ensuring not just a successful Bicentennial Celebration, but also to assist in translating the objectives of the celebration into concrete results.

She adds that beyond the celebration, CSOs play a crucial role in integrating the thematic value chains and objectives of the event in civic programs and activities.

She emphasizes that all Liberians have a strong stake and interest in the development of Liberia, so the stake of civil society in the development and recovery processes of the country is high. "Therefore, much depends on our participation in this Bicentennial Celebration."

Also, the Minister of Information, Ledgerhood Rennie, says to begin planning activities leading up to the celebration of Liberia's rich history through the Bicentennial, the effect is a national undertaking that goes beyond the walls of our political division and social diversity that we share.

"So we, who are now on this stage of 200 years with the mission of our country, must come together." The Minister urges.

Press Union of Liberia President Charles Coffey, assures the government of the media full involvement in the upcoming celebration.

"If we present our country in a negative form, it will have a great effect on us."

Mr. Coffey stresses that it is no longer time for Liberians to sit in the back and allow "people to tell our stories for us."