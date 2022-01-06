South Africa: MEC Lena Miga On Funds Needed to Rebuild Disaster Houses

press release

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Lena Miga says the province requires over R30 Million to build or repair all the houses destroyed by the recent heavy rains across the province. MEC Miga said this on Wednesday in Pheding section of Lebotlwane village in the Moretele local Municipality, during the handing over of a newly build house to a family that fell victim to the heavy down pours.

According to MEC Miga, the department has already done its assessment and is in the process of applying for Human Settlements disaster fund from the national department. The MEC said that, she is part of a caring government which cares for its people, and indicated that emergency services have already been sent to affected areas in different municipalities, working with the Department of Social Development and other government entities

"Government responded to the call, after the disaster was reported. We have now made sure that we take stock of requirements to restore the dignity of our people. And we are in the process of making sure that officials are hard at work in offering assistance to the affected families. We are in contact with the National Department as we are applying for a Human Settlements Disaster Fund which according to our audit, amounts to over R30 Million rand", said MEC Miga.

The heavy torrential rains left a trail of devastation in its wake around the province. The Kgwadi family is one of many that did not survive the ordeal. While government was busy with mop-up operations and offering assistance to affected families, a Good Samaritan offered to build a house for the Kgwadi family as part of his company's corporate social investment. And today the Kgwadi's were officially handed over the keys to their newly build home by MEC Miga, the mayor of Moretele Local Municipality Masango Manyike, and other local leaders.

MEC Miga, called on many other developers doing business with government to extend a giving hand to the needy in areas where they work in. She said that government alone cannot win the battle against poverty and unemployment. "What Mr George Gabuza of Gabzas construction and transport company did, is an act of kindness and love for fellow mankind. We pride ourselves with such individuals who opens their hearts and assist government in restoring the dignity of our people. We are aware of your philanthropic acts and we are thankful as government to have people like you in our society," emphasised MEC Miga.

Hans Kgwadi, lost most of his belonging during recent heavy down pours. He is pleased to receive a house which he said will ease his deteriorating health. He lives with his son, daughter in law and two grandchildren. The 63 years old father of four who is also a pensioner, could not contain his happiness when entering his new house. "I'm happy that I will be moving into a new furnished house. I want to thank all those who made this possible and thank the municipality for its assistance during difficult time. I also want to thank government for restoring our dignity," said the elated Kgwadi.

The mayor of Moretele Local Municipality Masango Manyike shared the same sentiments as MEC Miga and other local leaders about the work of good Samaritans who offered without expecting any penny from government, to build and furnish the newly build Kgwadi home. The department will soon issue a full report on the state of disaster and its plan of action.