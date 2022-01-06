South Africa: The List - the People and Businesses the State Capture Commission Recommends for Prosecution By the NPA

analysis

In the first volume of Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture, about 20 individuals are mentioned by name as warranting possible prosecution by law enforcement agencies. Those names include Dudu Myeni, Brian Molefe and Tom Moyane - but exclude former president Jacob Zuma, even though he comes in for harsh criticism.

The recommendations made by Judge Raymond Zondo based on the hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture are just that - recommendations. There is no automatic action that will follow from the publication of the first instalment of what will be a three-part Zondo Report.

In December 2021, meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi warned that an underfunded and overburdened NPA would be unable to prosecute all cases emanating from the Zondo Commission, and would have to pick and choose for maximum impact.

The first volume of the report advises the NPA to "consider" - and in some places, "seriously consider" - prosecutions against about 20 individuals and firms implicated in State Capture around South African Airways (SAA), the Guptas' The New Age newspaper sponsorship, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Here follows a summary of Judge Zondo's recommendations thus far:

1. SAA...