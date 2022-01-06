South Africa: Future-Proofing SA - We Need an Independent Anti-Corruption Agency and a National Charter Against Graft

analysis

An independent anti-corruption agency, a national charter against corruption and the creation of a 'Procurement Officer's Profession' are just three recommendations in the State Capture report, described by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as 'a comprehensive plan of reform'.

Part One of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's State Capture report, officially handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 4 January, proposes far-reaching measures to curb state lawlessness, corruption and malfeasance.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron were also vindicated by the commission for their dissenting view in the controversial 2011 Glenister v President of SA judgment.

"State Capture has shown that South Africa needs to heed the view given by the minority in that judgment," said Zondo.

The majority decision at the time was that there was no constitutional obligation for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or the Hawks, not to be placed within the SA Police Service.

Zondo quoted Moseneke and Cameron's 2011 view: "There can be no gainsaying that corruption threatens to fell at the knees virtually everything we hold dear and precious in our hard-won constitutional order.

"When corruption and organised crime flourish, sustainable development and economic growth are stunted. And...