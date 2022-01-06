South Africa: Minister Ntshavheni to Respond to Telkom's Court Application

6 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has noted the new court application by Telkom to set aside the Invitation to Apply (ITA) for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum issued by ICASA.

On 10 December last year, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) issued the final ITA for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies said that this development happens without affording Minister Ntshavheni an opportunity to resolve whatever concerns Telkom may have with the current ITA.

"The Minister reiterates that the conclusion of a process to release the IMT spectrum by 31 March 2022 is important for the country to reap the benefits of the digital dividend in the country's quest for post COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, job creation and transforming SA into a digital economy," the department said.

The department said the Minister is taking legal advice and would respond accordingly to Telkom's court application.

"In the meantime, the Minister will engage Telkom and all relevant parties with the aim to reach an out of court settlement and avoid further delays in the release of spectrum," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X