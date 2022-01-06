South Africa: SARS First Commissioner Passes Away

6 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has conveyed its condolences following the passing of its first Commissioner, Trevor van Heerden.

Van Heerden passed away on Wednesday.

"Mr Van Heerden played an instrumental role in the establishment of SARS as we know it today. He was also deeply involved in the development of the taxation of fringe benefits and the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991," said the Revenue Service in a statement on Thursday.

The former Commissioner was described as a skilled and dedicated civil servant, who committed more than 40 years of his life to SARS and one of its predecessors, Inland Revenue.

Current SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has wished the Van Heerden family strength during this difficult time.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X