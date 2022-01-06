Mozambique Society Sceptical of Manuel Chang Facing Justice Over Hidden Debt Scandal

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Borges Nhamirre

The corruption trial won't boost governance if those who designed and concealed the scheme are not prosecuted.

The high-profile corruption trial of Mozambican politicians and officials -- followed on live television throughout the country -- is drawing to a close with many questions outstanding. So far, it seems the top-level politicians won't be held accountable for their role in the massive debt scandal that has cost the people of Mozambique dearly.

Former finance minister Manuel Chang, who signed the illegal sovereign guarantees allowing the contracting of $2-billion, is awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to the United States or Mozambique. He has been in custody in South Africa since 2018.

Armando Guebuza, who was head of state when the debts were contracted, is expected to testify in February in the ongoing trial that started in Maputo in August 2021. But he'll appear before the court as a witness -- not a defendant.

Guebuza's inner circle, including his eldest son Armando Ndambi Guebuza, personal assistant Maria Inês Moiane and political adviser Renato Matusse, are among the 19 defendants being prosecuted for receiving millions of dollars in bribes. But Guebuza himself seems untouchable.

Testifying before the court, Guebuza's subordinates...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X