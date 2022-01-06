Mozambique Society Sceptical of Manuel Chang Facing Justice Over Hidden Debt Scandal

analysis

The corruption trial won't boost governance if those who designed and concealed the scheme are not prosecuted.

The high-profile corruption trial of Mozambican politicians and officials -- followed on live television throughout the country -- is drawing to a close with many questions outstanding. So far, it seems the top-level politicians won't be held accountable for their role in the massive debt scandal that has cost the people of Mozambique dearly.

Former finance minister Manuel Chang, who signed the illegal sovereign guarantees allowing the contracting of $2-billion, is awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to the United States or Mozambique. He has been in custody in South Africa since 2018.

Armando Guebuza, who was head of state when the debts were contracted, is expected to testify in February in the ongoing trial that started in Maputo in August 2021. But he'll appear before the court as a witness -- not a defendant.

Guebuza's inner circle, including his eldest son Armando Ndambi Guebuza, personal assistant Maria Inês Moiane and political adviser Renato Matusse, are among the 19 defendants being prosecuted for receiving millions of dollars in bribes. But Guebuza himself seems untouchable.

Testifying before the court, Guebuza's subordinates...