Nigeria: Firm Commissions New 40 Megawatt IPP In Edo

6 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin — Ossiomo Power in Benin City, Edo State, has commissioned a new 40MW Independent Power Plant (IPP) dedicated to providing power to the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park and local communities in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Managing Director, Ossiomo Power, Dr Uwa Igiehon, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Benin City, in an interview with journalists, said in conjunction with the Edo State Government, the power plant was providing 24/7 power to Ologbo and Obayantor communities in the area.

"The plant is an addition to the existing 55MW plant, which has been in operation in the state since 2020 and has been supplying power to government buildings, offices and streetlights among others.

"The street lighting project stretches for 200km across the Benin metropolis.

"The Benin Enterprise Park, BEP, is a 997-hectare, mixed-use, development designed to accommodate light industries and residential zones.

"The BEP will be equipped with a state-of-the-art civil infrastructure comprising graded plots, roads, power, water, communications, drainage, sewage treatment plant, effluent treatment plant, stormwater drains, rainwater harvesting, and firefighting facilities, among others.

"It will also include specialised infrastructure, such as quality control labs, quality certification centres, raw material storage, and other warehousing and logistics services.

"The 40MW plant was tested on December 29, 2021, and is fully operational. At the moment, the plant is providing electricity to Ologbo and Obayantor communities in the area."

It will be recalled that Ologbo community had been severed from the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, for the past four years, which had thrown the community into darkness.

Dr Igiehon said the initiative has provided succour to Ologbo community, which now benefits from the power supply from the new power plant.

