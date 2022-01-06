South Africa: How Can the ANC Celebrate When South Africa's National Key Points Are Under Attack?

5 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebone Tau

Rebone Tau is a political analyst and author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL'.

An attack on Parliament is an attack on our democracy and an attack on the Constitutional Court is an attack on our Constitution. After the events of the past year, which included the July riots and the crisis of jobs lost under Covid-19, how can the ANC go ahead with anniversary celebrations?

Is South Africa an ungovernable state? It appears so as we start 2022, but all this started with the July riots last year after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. ATM bombings during this period allegedly saw almost R120-million stolen. The riots led to goods being stolen and shops and warehouses destroyed. The looting cost South Africa's economy an estimated R50-billion and more than 300 people died. We still don't know who the masterminds behind it all were.

The events of this period exposed the weakness of this administration's security cluster, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the State Security Agency (SSA) to his office and to reshuffle his Cabinet.

He removed the then minister of defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, from her position, but the ANC redeployed her to Parliament as the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X