South Africa Edge Close to Historic First Win Over India At Wanderers - but On a Difficult Pitch

Stumps day three: India first innings 202. South Africa first innings 229. India second innings 266 (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Lungi Ngidi 3-43). South Africa second innings 118-2 (Dean Elgar 46*, Shardul Thakur 1-24). South Africa need 122 runs to win.

The second Test of the three-match series between South Africa and India is tightly poised with the Proteas perhaps slightly ahead, requiring 122 runs to win with eight wickets in hand going into day four.

Despite relentless fast bowling by India's pace quartet, aided by the world's best-rated spin bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, South Africa made it to the end of day three with only two wickets down -- and almost halfway to the required victory target of 240.

India resumed their second innings on 85-2 on day three with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane well set. The pair got India off to a flying start in the morning session, scoring at nearly six runs an over for the first 10 overs.

Pujara brought up his 32nd Test 50 in the process, a much-needed half-century in the context of his current form. India's steely No 3 batter brought up the milestone in only 61 balls, striking 10 fours in the knock....