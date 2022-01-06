Africa: AFCON 2022 - Super Eagles Arrive Garoua, Aribo Retains No.10 Shirt

Eagles land in Garoua six days before their opening match against Egypt
The Super Eagles flew out of Abuja airport on Wednesday night and landed safely at Garoua just before midnight. Only three players - Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, and Odion Ighalo - were missing from the flight.
They were taken in an Air Peace chartered flight straight to Garoua, a city on Cameroon's outskirts and about 950km from the capital, Yaounde.
There have been speculations that Ighalo could be replaced in the squad after being held back by his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab. Ebuehi will join his teammates as soon as he finishes playing for Venezia on Thursday in Serie A while the reason for Collins' continued absence is not clear.
Also, the squad numbers for the 2021 Nations Cup were revealed. Joe Aribo holds on to the famous No.10 jersey; Ighalo has been handed the No.9 shirt while Maduka Okoye, the expected first-choice goalkeeper, has been given the No.1 jersey.
The Eagles will kick off their quest for a fourth title on January 11 against seven-time African champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, before battles against Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.
No.Name Position
1Maduka OkoyeGoalkeeper
2Olaoluwa AinaDefender
3Jamilu CollinsDefender
4Wilfred NdidiMidfielder
5William Troost-EkongDefender
6Oluwasemilogo AjayiDefender
7Ahmed MusaForward
8Frank OnyekaMidfielder
9Odion IghaloForward
10Joseph AriboMidfielder
11Henry OnyekuruForward
12Zaidu SanusiDefender
13Chidera EjukeMidfielder
14Kelechi IheanachoForward
15Moses SimonForward
16Daniel AkpeyiGoalkeeper
17Samuel ChukwuezeForward
18Alexander IwobiMidfielder
19Taiwo AwoniyiForward
20Chidozie AwaziemDefender
21Tyrone EbuehiDefender
22Kenneth OmeruoDefender
23Francis UzohoGoalkeeper
24Umar SadiqForward
25Kelechi NwakaliMidfielder
26Olisa NdahDefender
27John NobleGoalkeeper
28Peter OlayinkaForward