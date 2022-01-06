Africa: AFCON 2022 - Super Eagles Arrive Garoua, Aribo Retains No.10 Shirt

Eagles land in Garoua six days before their opening match against Egypt

The Super Eagles flew out of Abuja airport on Wednesday night and landed safely at Garoua just before midnight. Only three players - Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, and Odion Ighalo - were missing from the flight.

They were taken in an Air Peace chartered flight straight to Garoua, a city on Cameroon's outskirts and about 950km from the capital, Yaounde.

There have been speculations that Ighalo could be replaced in the squad after being held back by his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab. Ebuehi will join his teammates as soon as he finishes playing for Venezia on Thursday in Serie A while the reason for Collins' continued absence is not clear.

Also, the squad numbers for the 2021 Nations Cup were revealed. Joe Aribo holds on to the famous No.10 jersey; Ighalo has been handed the No.9 shirt while Maduka Okoye, the expected first-choice goalkeeper, has been given the No.1 jersey.

The Eagles will kick off their quest for a fourth title on January 11 against seven-time African champions, the Pharaohs of Egypt, before battles against Sudan and Guinea Bissau on January 15 and 19 respectively.

No.Name Position

1Maduka OkoyeGoalkeeper

2Olaoluwa AinaDefender

3Jamilu CollinsDefender

4Wilfred NdidiMidfielder

5William Troost-EkongDefender

6Oluwasemilogo AjayiDefender

7Ahmed MusaForward

8Frank OnyekaMidfielder

9Odion IghaloForward

10Joseph AriboMidfielder

11Henry OnyekuruForward

12Zaidu SanusiDefender

13Chidera EjukeMidfielder

14Kelechi IheanachoForward

15Moses SimonForward

16Daniel AkpeyiGoalkeeper

17Samuel ChukwuezeForward

18Alexander IwobiMidfielder

19Taiwo AwoniyiForward

20Chidozie AwaziemDefender

21Tyrone EbuehiDefender

22Kenneth OmeruoDefender

23Francis UzohoGoalkeeper

24Umar SadiqForward

25Kelechi NwakaliMidfielder

26Olisa NdahDefender

27John NobleGoalkeeper

28Peter OlayinkaForward