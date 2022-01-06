South Africa: My Dad, Dr Mac, Taught Me What It Means to Live a Life That Matters

analysis

My father lived 20 more years than the Bible's allotted three score years and ten, and reluctantly retired from his popular diabetic practice at the Netcare Parklands Hospital in Durban, four years ago at the age of 86. Now that the aftershock of his departure is slowly easing, I thought it fitting to reflect on his life and legacy.

Two months ago, on 25 October, my father Dr Leslie Ivan Robertson, fondly known as Dr Mac, DocMac, Mac, Papa and Dad, ended his long journey on Earth. Fortified with his two Pfizer vaccines, he managed to dodge Alpha and Delta, but not his final nemesis, a stroke.

He flew away just before the Highveld sun spilled its dawn palette of pink, orange and gold on an array of cumulonimbus clouds that hung over the Unitas Hospital in Centurion. In the high care ward at Unitas, where he spent the last five days of his life, my father was treated by nurses and doctors who would have made him proud if he was cognisant. Because they cared. And treated their patients with dignity and compassion. Just like he did his entire life as a medical practitioner.

