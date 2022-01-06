Liberia: Bluecrest University Launches Scholarship for Undergraduate Students in Liberia

Monrovia — BlueCrest University, one of the hubs for information technology (IT) in Liberia, has launched a scholarship program for undergraduate Liberian students who have graduated from high school between 2020 and 2021.

The scholarship program which is named and titled, 'Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG) would initially benefit 30 students from 12th grade who made a successful passed in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or equivalent international board to enroll at the BlueCrest University for the academic year 2022.

Accordingly, the undergraduate scholarship would be obtainable by students who are interested to pursue a degree in both information Technology (IT) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) as the institution seeks to buttress effort to support the Government of Liberia's Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Additionally, the institution encouraged students who are interested to benefit from the opportunity to formally register by filling in the scholarship form on or before January 20th 2022 at BlueCrest Liberia campus in Congo town, or contact via [email protected] / +231-888999444/+231-770495967 in order to benefit for the US$130,000 annual program.

"This scholarship can be availed by a student during the course of his / her four years of academic tenure at BlueCrest Liberia. LMLG Scholarship test will be conducted on January 22nd 2022 at BlueCrest Liberia campus at Monrovia."

"Education is the fundamental key on which the respect for progress of a person will be measured. Higher Education is a major milestone in a learner's career to make his / her livelihood "Elevated". And also important to the core, the fundamental backup of a country rests on the fundamental status of nurtured interests, process and progress of education."

"This higher education institute provides quality status for every interest learner and authenticates qualified professional competition. Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG) has been initiated with a vision for addressing a national genuine problem of higher education in Liberia. BlueCrest Liberia has developed one of the finest and best Learning Portfolio in the disciplines of Information Technology, Management, Fashion and Design."

Speaking via zoom from Ghana, the president of BlueCrest Liberia, Dr. Umesh Neelakantan reaffirmed the institution's higher education interventions as transparent and progressive.

According to Dr. Neelakantan, BlueCrest has set a vision for making Liberia as the Educational hub of Africa.

Dr. Neelakantan opined that greater strategic interventions are necessary for making higher education productive and effective in the country.

Said Dr. Neelakantan: "It is also viewed that the students of Liberia without having to depend on other countries for pursuing higher level programs like Masters after completing their respective undergraduate programs, have to be provided the necessary status of learning."

Dr. Neelakantan also indicated his thought for having an established entrepreneurial talent in budding youngsters in the country.

"This will be possible only if there are interesting permutations and combinations of skilled learning for budding youngsters to explore. "Inclusive Growth" will be a progressive and positive status in this regard."

Also speaking, the head of Marketing of the University, Abhishek Tiwari indicated that the institution's awareness and campaign through Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG) will reach each door step, without fail.

Mr. Tiwari said BlueCrest Liberia has set out a long and phased out plan for exploring and identifying unique rural talents, innovations and interventions. He encouraged Liberian students to make use of the opportunity by applying.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Brief history

BlueCrest Liberia has been approved for offering unique higher education programs in Liberia since 2014 and is greatly recognized in society for providing the best Information Technology learning portfolio.

BlueCrest has also confirmed its keenness to provide unique programs and courses in different disciplines. The mission is to provide higher education to every best possible subset of interest learner in this country. The institution has also evolved a comprehensive outreach program for taking this formal mandate forward.

Its newly launched program, "Let's Make Liberia Great (LMLG)" is a formal mission recognized for BlueCrest Liberia and the mission is to evolve great stakeholders through higher education for the country and its emerging young populace.