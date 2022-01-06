Liberia: TRIBE Launches Ambitious Plan to Teach Entrepreneurship in Secondary School

Monrovia — TRIBE has launched its pre- entrepreneurial academy, RE-Novate, in an effort to integrate and teach entrepreneurship in secondary schools in Liberia, thereby creating and nurturing an ecosystem of young entrepreneurs.

RE-Novate is TRIBE's novel approach to improving learning outcomes for secondary school students in Liberia.

The program, which is in its pilot phase, is being tested at three private secondary schools in Monrovia and Paynesville. The partner schools include B.W. Harris Episcopal High School, ELWA Academy, and Revelation SDA High School.

Results from the pilot will inform RE-Novate's scalability and expansion. It runs in tandem with the academic calendar as laid out by the Ministry of Education. The pilot phase is recruiting and working with 50 students from the partner schools. Students wanting to be chosen will go through a rigorous application process and demonstrate their socio-emotional growth, strong character, and cognitive abilities.

Wainright Acquoi, CEO of TRIBE, said: My life's turning point came right before I graduated high school when I was introduced to fundamental real world skills to think, solve problems and learn how to learn. It was not part of my school's core curriculum.

At TRIBE, we argue strongly that these skills are essential to thrive in the workforce, and they are tenets of entrepreneurship. Therefore, we believe that every student should be an entrepreneur. Our promise is to deliver a model that makes this possible.

Justyn Tokeh , Principal of ELWA Academy, said: "TRIBE has provided a very rare opportunity for young students to step into their future with a determination to transform it. This partnership presents a unique platform for tomorrow's leaders to harness their potential for a life-long career. The ELWA Academy sees this partnership as a dream come through for enhancing it's objective on student career development. We are in this together and believe that this is a positive step in building a new future for today's generation. "

Benjamin Tulay, Vice Principal for Instructions at B.W. Harris Episcopal High School, said: B. W. Harris is proud to be a part of the RE-Novate that provides a fraction of a missing link that will enable students to gravitate from just being mere employees to innovative employers, which will be a game-changer."

RE-Novate will run in these three partner schools until June 2022, exposing students to project-based curriculum that teaches them entrepreneurship and digital literacy. Additionally, RE-Novate students will participate in a series of personal development activities including mentorship, internship, learning seminars and workshops and student project design and execution.

The pilot phase is funded by the Samuel Huntington Fund.

About TRIBE:

TRIBE seeks to inspire a new generation of purpose-driven young African problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and storytellers. Through our education startup and workforce development and entrepreneurial consultancy, we are reimagining secondary education and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem to bridge the learning and workforce development gap between students, schools, and employers.