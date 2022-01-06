Liberia: Students Sit On Floor to Learn At Special Project Public School, As COP Aids With Arm-Chairs

Somalia Drive — Amidst pronouncement by the Ministry of Education to address the dreadful seating capacity at public schools, the Project Special Public School is said to be faced with seating menace, following a disclosure by the Principal of the institution Beatrice Hills on Wednesday, January 5.

Madam Hills told FrontPageAfrica during a presentation of arm chairs by the Council of Patriots, that the current learning environment is unsuitable for students due to lack of adequate seating capacity, which is a challenged at the school.

Currently, according to her, several students sit on the floor during learning period, only to form a part of regular classroom activities daily, terming it unbearable.

"Right now, we are in dying need of chairs, because most of the students we have here can sit on the floor," Madam Hills lamented.

According to her, there had been numerous calls by the administration to ensure that said menace is addressed, but thing continue to delay.

As such, Madam Hill said the school administration is considering making initial efforts to produce some chairs for students.

"We are contemplating on fixing chairs. We need two to three hundreds chairs," Hills added.

Madam Hill believes it is cardinal that students have goo seating capacity, while learning on classes.

The Special Project High School brings to numbers, public schools in Montserrado and rural Liberia, still struggling with seating capacity.

Education Minister Ansu Sonii had previously announced that the Ministry, was during everything possible to address limited seating capacities faced by public schools.

However, Special Project and other High Schools are still faced with chair shortage.

Nevertheless, as part of its Arm Chair distribution across Montserrado, the Council of Patriots presented over 50 chairs to the Special Project High School, Calvary Temple AGM High School in Jacob Town, Paynesville and the Mont Zion Christian Academy in 72nd Community, Paynesville.

Madam Hill, during the presentation of her portion of the chairs at the Special Project High School Campus noted that the gesture came at the right time and will help students from sitting on the floor.

She lauded the Council of Patriots for its initial intervention, despite in need of several chairs at the school.

"We want to say that you very much and you came at the right time," Madam Hill noted.

During the presentation of the chairs at the three schools, the Vice President for Operation of the COP, Anthony Tengbeh informed FrontPageAfrica that instead of being involved with politics, it was important that the group help to complement government efforts in education and other areas.

Tengbeh said the move to identify with schools across Montserrado was initiated by the diaspora chapter of the COP, under the auspices of it Minnesota Chapter and intends to be extended to rural Liberia.

"We have come to present these chairs as our own contribution in complementing govern efforts to ensure there are seating capacity at some high schools in the country, beginning with Montserrado," Tengbeh averred.

Tengbeh, , said the gesture was just a beginning of COP contribution to fill limited seating gap at Special Project High School, promising to do more soon.