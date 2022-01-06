South Africa: Firefighters Withdraw From Parliament - Buildings Handed Over to Hawks

6 January 2022
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

For a soundbite from Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, please click: https://iono.fm/e/1142230

Parliament, Thursday, 6 January 2022 - The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Amos Masondo, are satisfied with the overall progress made on the containment of fire and the investigations currently underway at the precinct of Parliament.

The Presiding Officers can today confirm that the various teams of the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department, who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, have now completely withdrawn from the parliamentary precinct. Since the firefighters contained the flare-up during the morning of Tuesday, the firefighters had remained on site until yesterday evening, monitoring the situation and combing the inside of the buildings for any potential flare-up.

The firefighters worked over 71 hours with unspeakable courage and bravery to contain the fire. Over 300 men and women were deployed, 60 firefighting appliances and two specialised aerial pieces of equipment were used during the three-day battle against the blaze.

The Fire Department has handed the affected buildings to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, to investigate the circumstances around the unfortunate and devastating fire incident that started on Sunday.

Engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure are also on-site to determine if the affected buildings are safe for access by the Hawks.

The investigators will gain access to the buildings once they receive confirmation from the multidisciplinary team of engineers, including structural, electrical, and forensic experts.

Meanwhile, preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 10 February 2022 are at an advanced stage.

This afternoon, the Presiding Officers will join the Mayor of the City of Cape Town on inspection of the possible alternative venues, such as the Municipal Chambers, Cape Town International Convention Centre, and the Town Hall.

The inspection follows the offer by the provincial government of the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town for the use of these venues for both the SONA and the Budget speech.

The Presiding Officers will announce the approved venue soon.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X