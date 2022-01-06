Africa: Ghana - Black Stars Looking for Fifth Star

6 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

It's been 40 years since Ghana Black Stars won their fourth and last to date TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title. They are looking for a fifth star on their jersey.

Nickname: Black Stars

Participation No. 23

Record: Champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Qualifiers:

Ghana 2-0 South Africa

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana

Ghana 2-0 Sudan

Sudan 1-0 Ghana

South Africa 1-1 Ghana

Ghana 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe

Coach: Milovan Rajevac

Country: Serbia

Date of Birth: 02.01.1954

"At the AFCON, we will have the ability to play against some of the big teams like Morocco and Gabon. We have the opportunity to get to know the teams even better. But time is on our side for more matches, and we will do much better at the AFCON."

Players to watch

Thomas Teye Partey (28) Midfielder, Arsenal FC (England)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (19) Winger, Stade Rennes (France)

Andre Ayew (31) Forward, Al-Sadd SC (Qatar)

